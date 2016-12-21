UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 21
Dec 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower 12 points at 7,032 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.13 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SOFIA Dec 21 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wedmesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
24 CHASA - President Rosen Plevneliev is expected to appoint an interim government shortly after talks to form a new government in the current parliament failed, sources familiar with the matter said.
-- Swiss mineral fertilizer producer Eurochem Trading wants to buy Bulgarian fertilizer producer Agricola Bulgaria, controlled by Agrium, data from Bulgarian competition watchdog showed. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa)
-- Belgian company Spadel Group said it has signed an agreement to acquire Bulgaria's leading mineral water bottler Devin from private equity fund Advent International for 120 million euros ($124.93 million). (Capital Daily, Duma, Standart)
SEGA - About 600 migrants, who have applied for a humanitarian or refugee status have left the refugee centres since the start of December and the state does not know their whereabouts. Over 1,500 asylum seekers have left the centres in November, officials said.
TRUD - Bulgaria's power exports plunged 40 percent this year, data from the national power grid operator showed. ($1 = 0.9605 euros)
Dec 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower 12 points at 7,032 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.13 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, Dec 21 The British public's long-term expectation for inflation rose to 3 percent in December, a more than two year high, according to a closely watched survey by polling company YouGov.
MUMBAI, Dec 21 Indian telecommunications carrier Reliance Communications Ltd said on Wednesday it had signed a binding pact with Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure for selling a stake in its mobile phone tower business.