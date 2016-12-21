SOFIA Dec 21 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wedmesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

24 CHASA - President Rosen Plevneliev is expected to appoint an interim government shortly after talks to form a new government in the current parliament failed, sources familiar with the matter said.

-- Swiss mineral fertilizer producer Eurochem Trading wants to buy Bulgarian fertilizer producer Agricola Bulgaria, controlled by Agrium, data from Bulgarian competition watchdog showed. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa)

-- Belgian company Spadel Group said it has signed an agreement to acquire Bulgaria's leading mineral water bottler Devin from private equity fund Advent International for 120 million euros ($124.93 million). (Capital Daily, Duma, Standart)

SEGA - About 600 migrants, who have applied for a humanitarian or refugee status have left the refugee centres since the start of December and the state does not know their whereabouts. Over 1,500 asylum seekers have left the centres in November, officials said.

TRUD - Bulgaria's power exports plunged 40 percent this year, data from the national power grid operator showed. ($1 = 0.9605 euros)