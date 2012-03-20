FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 20
March 20, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, March 20 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bulgaria’s economy will grow by 1.4 percent this year and accelerate its expansion to 4 percent by 2015, the country’s national programme for reforms said. (Klasa, Presa)

- The number of rich Bulgarians is increasing despite of the economic crisis, data from the central bank showed. Bank deposits over one million levs at the end of December last year rose 54 percent from December 2009. (Klasa, 24 Chasa, Monitor)

- The natural gas price will increase by about 13 percent as of April 1, the state energy regulator said. (Capital daily)

- Bulgaria is holding urgent talks with Russia’s Gazprom, seeking up to 15 percent cut in natural gas prices as of April, deputy energy minister said. (Klasa, Presa, Monitor, Standart)

