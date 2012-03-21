PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 21

SOFIA, March 21 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Bulgaria and Turkey are expected to sign a joint declaration for acceleration of the construction of pipeline aimed to link the gas systems of the two Balkan countries, Deputy Economy Minister Delyan Dobrev said during a visit to Ankara (Capital daily, Klasa, 24 Chasa, Presa, Standart).

- Former interim Prime Minister Reneta Indzhova is expected to be named as the national statistics office’s chairwoman, replacing Mariana Kotseva (Capital daily, Standart, Presa).

24 CHASA - Almost 50 percent of Bulgarian medics, who graduated in the last five years, emigrated, a new survey of Open Society Institute showed.

- Bulgaria will host the 2015 European under-17’s soccer championship, the Bulgarian Football Union said (Monitor, 24 Chasa, Presa, Meridian Match).