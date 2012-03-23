FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 23
March 23, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, March 23 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Finance Minister Simeon Djankov proposed the Silver Fund to invest up to 30 percent of its money, 1.77 billion levs ($1.18 billion), in local state treasuries and bonds in 2012 (Capital daily, Klasa, 24 Chasa, Sega, Presa, Monitor).

- Lead and zinc miner Gorubso Madan, part of Bulgarian metals group Intertrus, is expected to have a new owner after the government threatened to suspend the 35-year concession over unpaid wages and social security for several months (Klasa, Sega, Presa, Monitor).

- Sofia University is the most prestigious university in Bulgaria, a new survey showed (Capital daily, Klasa, 24 Chasa, Trud, Sega, Monitor).

- Former Economy Minister Traicho Traikov, who resigned last week could take another key government’s position in the coming days, Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said (Capital daily, 24 Chasa, Sega, Presa).

- Romania has no territorial claims on Bulgaria, Romania’s ambassador Anton Pacuretu to Bulgaria said only a day after Bucharest’s Foreign Minister Cristian Diaconescu was quoted as saying a disputed territory between the two Balkan countries exists in the Black Sea waters (Trud, Presa, Monitor).

$1 = 1.498 levs

