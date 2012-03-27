FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 27
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, March 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov will inform President Rosen Plevneliev and the parliament about his talk to Russia’s Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, concerning the possible construction of the Belene nuclear power plant (Capital daily, Klasa, Trud, Sega, Presa, Standart, Duma, 24 Chasa).

- Economy Minister Delyan Dobrev is expected to visit Russia in the near future to discuss the Belene nuclear power plant’s project (Klasa, Capital daily, Trud, Presa, Sega, Standart, 24 Chasa).

- State power utility NEK is seeking a 15 percent increase of electricity prices as of July 1, new energy holding BEH’s chief executive Mihail Andonov said (Capital daily, Klasa, Trud, Presa, Sega, Standart, Monitor, Duma).

- The construction of a new bridge over the Danube River, that will connect Bulgarian town of Vidin with Romanian town of Kalafat, will be completed by the end of November, Transport Minister Ivailo Moskovski said (Klasa, Trud, Presa, 24 Chasa).

- Ivan Naydenov, who was Bulgaria’s ambassador to Poland, replaced Konstantin Dimitrov as Deputy Foreign Minister (Klasa, Monitor, Standart).

- Veliko Tarnovo, famous as the historical capital of the Second Bulgarian Empire, attracting many tourists with its unique architecture, could be renamed to Tsarevgrad (City of the Tsars), the Veliko Tarnovo’s municipality said (Trud, Presa).

