PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 29
March 29, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 6 years

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, March 29 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Former Health Minister Bozhidar Nanev faces up to five years in prison if found guilty after he was charged by prosecutors for misappropriating some 2.5 million levs ($1.67 million)(Klasa, Trud, Sega, Presa).

PRESA - Bulgaria’s decision to abandon plans to build the Belene nuclear power plant is a big mistake and doomed the Danube River town to slow death, Belene mayor Petar Dulev said.

STANDART - Kristalina Georgieva, the European Commissioner of International Cooperation Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Response, will invite English soccer club Manchester United’s striker Dimitar Berbatov to become a goodwill ambassador to campaign against hunger, which is backed by the European Commission.

PRESA - Former energy holding BEH’s chief and Deputy Economy and Energy Minister Maya Hristova was appointed Bulgaria’s ambassador to Azerbaijan.

ECONOMY

- Bulgaria’s Corporate Commercial Bank (CCB) would consider buying a Serbian bank, CCB’s chairman of supervisory board Tsvetan Vasilev was quoted as saying in Serbian media (Capital daily, Standart).

- Bulgarian glass maker Rubin-Pleven bought 63.6 percent of the Serbian glass maker Srpska Fabrika Stakla, owened by Serbia’s state-run gas utility Srbijagas, in a deal worth some 35 million euros ($45.7 million)(Capital daily, Standart).

($1 = 1.466 levs)

