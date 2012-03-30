PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 30

SOFIA, March 30 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Bulgaria’s parliament approved the decision for the termination of construction of the Belene nuclear power plant (Capital daily, Klasa, Trud, Sega, Presa, Monitor, Duma).

- A 87-year man was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being mauled by a pack of stray dogs in the Sofia district of Malinova dolina (Capital daily, Klasa, Trud, Sega, Presa, Monitor).

- The Sofia court acquitted former Health Minister Bozhidar Nanev of misappropriating some 2.5 million levs ($1.69 million) (Trud, Sega, Presa).

- Bulgaria’s parliament ratified Plamen Tsekov, nominated by ruling centre-right party GERB, as the head of the National Health Insurance Fund, replacing Neli Nesheva, who resigned over bonus row last month (Capital daily, Presa, Duma).

ECONOMY

CAPITAL DAILY - Oil company Exxon Mobil Corp. is interested to explore the Black Sea waters for oil and gas, U. S. ambassador to Bulgaria James Warlick was quoted as saying.

CAPITAL DAILY - German retail chain Bauhaus plans to open five stores in Bulgaria in the next two or three years, the company said.

($1 = 1.473 levs)