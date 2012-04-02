PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 2

SOFIA, April 2 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Bulgaria and Georgia consider constructing terminals at their Black Sea coasts to allow Caspian gas flows to the Balkan country, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov was quoted as saying during his visit to Tbilisi (Klasa, Presa, Monitor, Standart).

TRUD - Some 56 percent of Bulgarian doctors want to leave the Balkan country while more than 12 percent consider changing their job, a survey showed. Some 79 percent complain of stressful working conditions.

TRUD - The fines for bad language use and derogatory remarks during sports events will be raised to up to 2,000 levs ($1,365.7) as part of the government’s efforts to curb sports-related violence, law amendments envisage.

ECONOMY

CAPITAL DAILY - The Bulgarian arm of Belgian bathroom furnishings company Ideal Standard, which holds two bathroom fixtures factories in Bulgaria, expects a growth of five percent in 2012, the company said.

($1 = 1.464 levs)