PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 3
April 3, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, April 3 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Sofia court sentenced three men to 18 years jail each and another one for 15 years for their part in 12 kidnappings between 2007 and 2009 (Klasa, Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa, Duma).

- Bulgaria expects to collect 150 million euro ($200.1 million) in transit fees from the South Stream gas pipeline annually, Economy Minister Delyan Dobrev said (Capital daily, Trud, Standart, Presa, Monitor).

- Bulgaria could review the moratorium on shale gas exploration on its territory, Economy Minister Delyan Dobrev said (Klasa, Trud, Standart, Presa, Duma).

TRUD - Extensive drought will reduce Bulgaria’s 2012 wheat harvest by 30 percent - from 4.2 million tonnes in 2011 to 3.2 million, head of the national association of grain producers Angel Vukodinov said.

- Bulgaria’s unemployment rate stood at 12.4 percent in February, compared to 12.2 in January and 11.1 percent in February 2011, Eurostat data showed (Klasa, 24 Chasa, Trud, Sega, Presa, Duma).

- Workers from OTZK Kardzhali, Bulgaria’s second-largest zinc and lead smelter, threatened to stage protests in the capital city of Sofia over unpaid wages (Klasa, 24 Chasa, Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa, Duma).

ECONOMY

- The Privatisation Agency cancelled an open auction to sell construction company Technoexportstroy, scheduled for May 2, due to lack of bidders (Capital daily, Trud, Standart).

($1 = 1.468 levs)

