PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 9
#Energy
April 9, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, April 9 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

TRUD - The parliament is expected to vote a long-delayed bill authorising confiscation of illegally obtained assets in the week, starting on April 23.

- The 87-year man, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being mauled by a pack of stray dogs in the Sofia district of Malinova dolina some 10 days ago, died (Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa, Monitor).

- Some 110,000 foreign tourists are expected to visit Bulgaria during the Easter holidays, the Institute for Analysis and Assessment in Tourism said (Capital daily, Trud).

ECONOMY

- Experts forecast a GDP growth of no more than 1 percent at a forum on the country’s macroeconomic indicators and their impact, organized by the Open Society Institute (Klasa, Presa).

