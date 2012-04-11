PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 11

SOFIA, April 11 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Workers from OTZK Kardzhali, Bulgaria’s second-largest zinc and lead smelter, will stage a protest in the capital city of Sofia on Wednesday over unpaid wages (Presa, Standart, Duma).

PRESA - The government is expected to give a green light to built a new nuclear reactor at its operational Kozloduy nuclear plant but it’s not expected to start working before 2020.

- Parliament’s Chairwoman Tsetska Tsacheva invited Japanese corporation Toshiba to take part in the development of a project, which would be an alternative to the Belene nuclear power plant. Last month, Bulgaria abandoned plans to build the Belene plant (Standart, Monitor).

- Bulgarian customs officials seized 32 reptiles in the backpack of a 20-year-old Bulgarian, travelling from the Czech Republic. The reptiles were most probably destined for sale on Bulgarian territory (Presa, 24 Chasa).

- A 69-year-old woman was hit by two cars in two separate traffic accidents at a same place in the northern town of Shumen within three and a half hours. She escaped unhurt (Trud, Standart, 24 Chasa).

ECONOMY

- Heating prices are expected to reduce between five and seven percent and as of July 1 following the agreement between Bulgaria and Gazprom for gas supply price discount, Angel Semerdzhiev, head of the state energy regulator, said (Capital daily, Presa, Standart, Monitor, Duma).

CAPITAL DAILY - Italian company Moncada Energy Group has announced its plans to construct a 16MW photovoltaic (PV) plant in Bulgaria, worth 28.8 million euros ($37.7 million). It’s expected to start working in June.