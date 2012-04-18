PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 18

SOFIA, April 18 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

TRUD - Russia’s railway monopoly Russian Railways has shown interest in buying Bulgaria’s ailing state railways operator BDZ’s cargo unit.

- The number of tourists in the Bulgarian ski resorts rose by 5 percent on an annual basis this winter as experts also expect a better summer season (Trud, Monitor).

TRUD - Price of the arable land in Bulgaria increased by more than 10 percent in 2011 with experts expecting an increase of 10 to 20 percent this year.

- Some 82 percent of Sofia citizens say the large number of stray dogs is the city’s most serious problem, a survey by independent pollster Alpha Research showed (Monitor, Trud, Sega, Presa, Klasa, 24 Chasa).

ECONOMY

- The average annual income per person in household stood at 3,937 levs ($2,634) in 2011, 3.3 percent more than in the previous year, statistics office data showed (Capital daily, Klasa, Trud, Sega, Presa, 24 Chasa, Duma).

- The Bulgarian Industrial Chamber forecasts a GDP drop of 5 percent in the first three months of the year (Trud, Standart, Sega).

STANDART - There will be more funds for science, education and culture in the budget for 2013-2015 at the expense of the agricultural sector, the finance ministry’s budget forecast showed.

MONITOR - The sales of new cars rose 12.5 percent on an annual basis in the first three months of the year to reach 4,452 cars, Bulgaria’s association of car manufacturers said.

KLASA - Traffic at the Sofia airport rose by 3 percent on an annual basis in the first three months of the year.

- The Bulgarians have spent more than 1.5 billion levs ($1 billion) during Easter holidays (Standart, Monitor).