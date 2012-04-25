PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 25

SOFIA, April 25 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Bulgaria had the lowest labour costs of any EU country in 2011. Employers in the Balkan country paid on average 3.50 euros ($4.61) for every completed hour of work, well below the EU average of 22.80 euros ($30.08)(Klasa, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Presa, Trud).

- Bulgaria’s Parliament adopted at first reading legislative amendments that would allow the highway speed limit to grow from 130 km/h to 140 km/h (Monitor, 24 Chasa, Presa, Sega).

PRESA - President of the European Council Herman van Rompuy and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov will open a new stretch of Sofia’s subway on Wednesday.

- Eleonora Nikolova has been appointed as the interim head of Bulgaria’s Center for Prevention of Organized Crime and Corruption (BORKOR) (Klasa, Presa, 24 Chasa, Trud, Monitor)

ECONOMY

- Rosatom, which has been contracted to build a nuclear power plant in Belene, says Bulgaria will either have to pay about 1 billion euros ($1.31 billion) for the nuclear equipment or terminate the contract and pay compensation, head of Russian state-run energy company’s Sergei Kiriyenko was quoted as saying. Last month, Bulgaria decided to abandon plans to build the plant (Klasa, Trud, Monitor, Sega, Duma).

- The unemployment rate in Bulgaria - which was 11.5 percent in March, will continue to jump in 2012 as the country will most probably enter another recession as a result of the economic showdown in Western Europe, analysts forecast (Capital daily, 24 Chasa, Sega).