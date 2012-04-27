PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 27

SOFIA, April 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Bulgaria could become the first EU country receiving natural gas from Azerbaijan, President of the Caspian country Ilham Aliev was quoted as saying during Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov’s visit to Baku (Monitor, Standart).

KLASA - Economy Minister Delyan Dobrev said there’s a serious interest from leading foreign companies in gas exploration on the Black Sea.

CAPITAL DAILY - The construction of the long-delayed hydropower project Gorna Arda will most probably start in 2013, state utility NEC’s chief executive Ivo Lefterov said.

- The European Commission referred Bulgaria to the EU Court of Justice for failing to meet the deadline to transpose the EU’s Waste Framework Directive into national law. The Balkan country is facing a fine of 15,220 euros ($20,052) per day (Sega, Presa, 24 Chasa).

MONITOR - Cold winter will probably reduce Bulgaria’s 2012 wheat harvest to 3.1 million tonnes from 4.2 million tonnes in 2011, Sofia stock exchange said.

- A military MiG-29 aircraft has plummeted into a river between villages of Tsarimir and Golyam Chardak near the southern town of Plovdiv. The two pilots catapulted of out of the aircraft and sustained back injuries (Klasa, 24 Chasa, Trud, Presa, Monitor, Standart, Sega).

- Two soccer club Levski Sofia fans were arrested for trying to take 46 smoke grenades into the Vasil Levski national stadium - the ground that will host the clash with bitter city rivals CSKA on Sunday (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor, Presa, Meridian Match).

($1 = 1.480 levs)