FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - July 17
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 17, 2012 / 7:12 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - July 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, July 17 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Bulgaria’s top judicial body said it will not revoke its dismissal of judge Miroslava Todorova, an outspoken government critic, despite the public outcry against their decision and the plea of government officials to reconsider. (24 Chasa, Presa, Capital Daily)

- Bulgaria remains as one of the three countries with the lowest inflation in the European Union with 1.6 percent in June, an Eurostat data showed.(Klassa, 24 Chasa)

TRUD - The administration of the cabinet changed its budget 128 times in 2011, showed a report from the National Audit Office published on the government website.

-Twelve districts in Bulgaria have a water shortage due to the floods in the spring which resulted in the release of dams, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works said. (Monitor, Duma, Sega)

ECONOMY

CAPITAL DAILY - Duet Railways Bulgaria, controlled by British fund Duet Group, is the only bidder that has been approved to make an offer for the cargo unit of Bulgarian railway operator BDZ, the privatisation agency said.

MONITOR - Austrian power utility EVN has invested over 1 billion levs ($625.84 million)in southeastern Bulgaria, much of which has been spent to reduce network losses below 11 percent, announced the company. ($1 = 1.5979 Bulgarian levs) ($1 = 0.8170 euros)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.