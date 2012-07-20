FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - July 20
July 20, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - July 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, July 20 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Prosecutors have charged lawmaker of the ruling GERB party Dimitar Avramov with trading in influence after the parliament lifted up his immunity from prosecution. (24 Chasa, Trud, Sega, Monitor)

MONITOR - Around one billion levs ($626.88 million) have been invested this year to overhaul Bulgarian roads, road agency’s chief Lazar Lazarov said CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian Corporate Commercial Bank(CCB) and Russian VTB Capital, unit of VTB bank are the preferred buyers of Bulgarian telecoms operator Vivacom , said CCB’s chairman of supervisory board Tsvetan Vasilev.

KLASA - Bulgaria’s Sugar Plants reported a 50 percent increase in revenue on an annual basis, said Krasimir Dobrev, director of Sugar Plant company. ($1 = 1.5952 Bulgarian levs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
