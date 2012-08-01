FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 1
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2012 / 6:25 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- The government will raise retirement pensions between seven and 10 percent while the minimal monthly wage will jump from 290 levs ($194) to 310 levs ($200) next year, Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said (24 Chasa, Trud, Presa, Standart, Sega, Monitor, Duma).

- Experts are close to producing a detailed image of the suicide bomber who killed five Israeli tourists and a Bulgarian bus driver on July 18 at the Burgas airport, Economy Minister Delyan Dobrev said after meeting Israeli President Shimon Peres (24 Chasa, Presa).

- A 3.3 magnitude earthquake shook western Bulgaria but caused no casualties or damage. Its epicentre was 27 km west of the capital Sofia, at a depth of 4.6 km (24 Chasa, Trud, Standart, Monitor, Duma).

- Bulgaria’s unemployment rate rose to 12.4 percent in June, compared to 12.2 percent a month earlier, said EU statistics office Eurostat (Capital daily, 24 Chasa, Trud, Presa, Sega).

- Soccer club Levski Sofia fined players and coaches 50 percent of their monthly wages after the 26-times Bulgarian champions were knocked out in the Europa League’s second qualifying round (24 Chasa, Standart, Presa, Meridian Match). ($1 = 1.5883 Bulgarian levs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.