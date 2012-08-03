PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 3

SOFIA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- The Bulgarian branches of two retail chains - Kaufland and Metro, have agreed to not increase prices of some foods for three months, Agriculture Minister Miroslav Naydenov said. Price freeze will apply for bread, milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, yellow cheese, poultry, pork, eggs and frankfurters, made by Bulgarian producers (24 Chasa, Monitor, Trud, Sega, Standart, Duma).

- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov offered Bulgaria’s ailing state railways operator BDZ’s cargo unit to Siemens for free in exchange for BDZ’s debt of 150 million euros ($182.39 million) to the German company for a recent diesel trains supply (Trud, 24 Chasa, Presa, Monitor, Standart, Duma).

DUMA - Former Transport Minister Petar Mutafchiev, however, criticised Prime Minister Boiko Borisov’s idea, describing the deal as “unrealistic”.

- German-Bulgarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s President Bertram Rollmann said there are a lot of bureaucratic obstacles to development of business in Bulgaria as the country is still not a secure location as far as law is concerned (Trud, 24 Chasa, Presa, Duma).

- Rositsa Yanakieva, mayor of the western town of Pernik, was referred to the prosecutor’s office for misuse and mismanagement of state funds, allocated to compensate damages, caused by the earthquake in May (Trud, 24 Chasa, Sega, Klasa, Duma).

TRUD - LUKOIL Neftochim Burgas, Russian oil company LUKOIL’s Bulgarian refinery, will make a second attempt to sell four properties in the Burgas region.

- The Bulgarian unit of the Anonymous has hacked the website of the ethnic Turkish Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) party on Thursday evening, only a day after cutting down the website of the Balkan country’s parliament (24 Chasa, Duma).