PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 6

SOFIA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

PRESA - Foreign tourists visiting Bulgaria rose by 1.0 percent on an annual basis to reach 2.3 million in the first six months of 2012 while Russian tourists rose by 28 percent to reach 217,000 in the same period, Economy Minister Delyan Dobrev said.

- The referendum on the construction of the Belene nuclear power plant should take place next spring and not during the parliamentary elections a few months later as proposed by Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, Bulgaria’s opposition Socialists’s Deputy Chairman Yanaki Stoilov said (Presa, Duma).

- Temperature records were registered in several Bulgarian towns over the weekend, the National Meteorology and Hydrology Institute said (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Presa).

KLASA - Algeria has paid a debt of $14.3 million to Bulgaria, the Balkan country’s finance ministry said.

ECONOMY

CAPITAL DAILY - VTB Capital, fully owned by Russia’s VTB Bank and Bulgaria’s Corporate Commercial Bank are the new owners of the Balkan country’s debt-ridden telecoms operator Vivacom, sources said.