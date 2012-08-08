PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 8

SOFIA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Temperature records were registered in 37 Bulgarian towns on Tuesday with temperature climbing to 43.5 degrees Celcius in the Danube town of Ruse, the National Meteorology and Hydrology Institute said (Standart, Sega, Presa, 24 Chasa).

- A bus transporting 15 people caught fire while moving and fully burned down near the Black Sea town of Burgas. No casualties or injuries have been reported (Trud, Standart).

- Some 5,000 builders are expected to lose their jobs until the end of the year following completion of several major projects, Bulgarian chamber of builders’ chief executive Ivan Boykov said (Standart, Sega, Presa, 24 Chasa, Duma).

- Bulgaria’s right-wing Blue Coalition and Democrats for Strong Bulgaria called for a cabinet reshuffle following recent critics from Brussels over lack of progress in fighting corruption and organised crime (Trud, Presa, Sega, Duma).

- Prosecutors have charged Hristo Monov, former chief executive of the ailing state railways operator BDZ with dereliction (Capital daily, Trud, Standart, Presa, Sega, 24 Chasa, Duma).

ECONOMY

STANDART - Two Bulgarian investors, considering to buy the troubled arms producer VMZ Sopot, have bought documentation for participation in the tender so far, said Emil Karanikolov, head of the state privatisation agency, adding the deadline will be probably extended due to interest from Israeli and Russian companies.