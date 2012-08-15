FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 15
#Healthcare
August 15, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

CAPITAL DAILY - Five companies have submitted documents to develop a project for the new Unit 7 of the Kozloduy nuclear power plant, Kozloduy’s chief executive Valentin Nikolov said.

CAPITAL DAILY - Copper producer Aurubis plans to invest 7.3 million levs ($4.60 million) to expand its factory in the town of Pirdop, the company said.

- Bulgarian archaeologists have discovered a Thracian settlement during the first ever excavations in the town of Tsarevo on the southern Black Sea coast. During the excavations, the archaeologists have found remnants showing that as early as the 4th - 5th century BC Thracians have built a town that existed until the 1st century AC.

- Frenchman Didier Stoessel has been appointed chief executive of Nova Broadcasting Group, the company said. Nova Broadcasting Group includes Nova TV, Diema, Diema Family, Kino Nova, and Nova Sport channels (Capital daily, Standart, 24 Chasa). ($1 = 1.5874 Bulgarian levs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
