PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 16

SOFIA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- The privatisation of heavily indebted state railway BDZ’s cargo unit will be wrapped up by the end of 2012, Transport Minister Ivaylo Moskovski said (Trud, 24 Chasa, Klasa, Monitor).

- The construction of 25-km gas link, connecting Bulgaria with Romania, will be launched on Thursday. The project is expected to cost 23.8 million euros ($29.23 million) (Capital daily).

- Spanish police arrested 31 people, 21 of them Bulgarians after seizing 3,000 kg of cocaine on a merchant ship in the port of Cadiz (Standart, 24 Chasa).

STANDART - The Bulgarian government will allocate 45 million levs ($28.26 million) for construction and renovation of churches and monasteries, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said.

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian company Bulmarket DM invested 25 million euros ($30.70 million) in biofuels installation and processing plant in the Danube town of Ruse, the company said. ($1 = 0.8142 euros) ($1 = 1.5925 Bulgarian levs)