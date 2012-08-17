PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 17

SOFIA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Only one company has submitted a binding offer to acquire the state-owned construction company Technoexportstroy, the privatisation agency said (Capital daily, Monitor, Standart, Sega).

- Bulgaria will lower the initial price tag of 200 million levs ($125.59 million) of the heavily indebted state railway BDZ’s cargo unit in the second attempt to sell it, Plamen Dzhurov, manager of the unit, said (Standart, Presa, Klasa).

- Former Economy Minister Traicho Traikov breached conflict of interest rules during his term in office between 2009 and 2011, the commission for prevention and ascertainment of conflict of interest said (Standart, Trud, Presa, Monitor, Sega, Duma).

- A small bomb went off in front of a restaurant, owned by former soccer club Lokomotiv Plovdiv owner Konstantin “Koko” Dinev, in the Sofia downtown in the early hours of Thursday (24 Chasa, Presa, Standart, Monitor, Duma, Meridian Match).

- A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook western Bulgaria but caused no casualties or damage. Its epicentre was 32 km southwest of the capital Sofia, at a depth between five and ten km (Trud, Klasa, Duma).

DUMA - Electricity prices will jump by at least five percent next year, Petar Ivanov, an expert from the Bulgarian Energy Forum forecasts. Last month, Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said prices could drop in 2013.

TRUD - The most common gasoline type A-95’s price rose to 2.74 levs ($1.73) per liter with experts saying it could jump to 2.76 levs per liter next week.