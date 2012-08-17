FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 17
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 17, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Only one company has submitted a binding offer to acquire the state-owned construction company Technoexportstroy, the privatisation agency said (Capital daily, Monitor, Standart, Sega).

- Bulgaria will lower the initial price tag of 200 million levs ($125.59 million) of the heavily indebted state railway BDZ’s cargo unit in the second attempt to sell it, Plamen Dzhurov, manager of the unit, said (Standart, Presa, Klasa).

- Former Economy Minister Traicho Traikov breached conflict of interest rules during his term in office between 2009 and 2011, the commission for prevention and ascertainment of conflict of interest said (Standart, Trud, Presa, Monitor, Sega, Duma).

- A small bomb went off in front of a restaurant, owned by former soccer club Lokomotiv Plovdiv owner Konstantin “Koko” Dinev, in the Sofia downtown in the early hours of Thursday (24 Chasa, Presa, Standart, Monitor, Duma, Meridian Match).

- A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook western Bulgaria but caused no casualties or damage. Its epicentre was 32 km southwest of the capital Sofia, at a depth between five and ten km (Trud, Klasa, Duma).

DUMA - Electricity prices will jump by at least five percent next year, Petar Ivanov, an expert from the Bulgarian Energy Forum forecasts. Last month, Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said prices could drop in 2013.

TRUD - The most common gasoline type A-95’s price rose to 2.74 levs ($1.73) per liter with experts saying it could jump to 2.76 levs per liter next week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.