PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 20

SOFIA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Bulgaria’s foreign ministry has issued an official statement, expressing “disappointment” at the sentences received in Russia by members of feminist punk band Pussy Riot for staging an anti-Kremlin protest in a church (Trud, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Sega).

- A mass fight broke out before the service for a major Muslim feast on Sunday in the main mosque of second-largest Bulgarian city Plovdiv (Standart, Presa, Duma).

- A Bulgarian ship, owned by Doychin Doychev, who had another of his ships detained in Spain with three tonnes of cocaine, was held in Istanbul. Reports say the incident has nothing to do with the prior cocaine incident, and is motivated by debts for fuel (Presa, Standart, Trud, 24 Chasa).

- Bulgarian soccer club Minyor Pernik face serious punishment after their fans beat Lokomotiv Sofia’s chief executive Georgi Markov during a league match at the weekend. Markov called for Minyor’s expulsion of the top flight (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Meridian Match).