PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 21
August 21, 2012 / 6:35 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

CAPITAL DAILY - State gas monopoly Bulgargaz has not yet started negotiations for renewal of supply contracts with Russia’s Gazprom, Bulgargaz chief executive Dimitar Gogov said. Bulgargaz hoped contracts to be concluded by the end of summer.

- Krum Anastasov replaced Ivo Lefterov as state utility NEC’s chief executive while Teodor Drebov was appointed state-owned coal mining company Mini Maritsa East’s chief executive in place of Evgeni Stoykov, the economy ministry said (Capital daily, Trud, Standart, Presa, Monitor).

- Trade union of the interior ministry’s officials threatened to organise protesting rallies if the ministry does not fulfill its promise to increase the monthly salaries of policemen by 25 percent (Capital daily, Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Klasa, Duma).

CAPITAL DAILY - Shareholders in Bulgaria’s Teximbank decided to raise its capital by 20 million levs ($12.62 million), the bank said.

$1 = 1.5850 Bulgarian levs

