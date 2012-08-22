FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 22
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
August 22, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said the government will not increase the monthly salaries of policemen by 25 percent. Trade union of the interior ministry’s officials threatened on Monday to organise protesting rallies if the ministry does not fulfill its promise to raise the salaries (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Duma).

- The number of electric cars and other electric vehicles in Bulgaria could reach 200,000 by 2025, Electric Vehicles Industrial Cluster (EVIC) said (Presa, Monitor, Standart, Trud).

- A big Chinese electric vehicles producer plans to open a factory for production of batteries and electric vehicles equipment, EVIC’s chairman Iliya Levkov said (Presa, Monitor, Standart).

- Bulgarian Socialist Party’s leader criticised Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, saying the premier “rules the nation as a sultan”. Stanishev said the announced raise of pensions by seven percent is inadequate, given the rampant raise in commodities prices in Bulgaria in the last few years (Trud, 24 Chasa, Presa, Duma).

- Unemployed people in Bulgaria were 409,500 in the second quarter of the year, a jump of 10 percent compared to the second quarter of 2011, data of the national statistical institute showed (Capital daily, Standart, Presa, Klasa, Duma).

- The site for Belene nuclear power plant will no longer be on Bulgaria’s list of sites, significant for the national security. In March, Bulgaria has abandoned plans to build the 2,000 megawatt plant on the Danube River (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Presa, Duma).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.