PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 23
#Credit Markets
August 23, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Yordan Nedev, executive director of railways operator BDZ, has resigned after the finance ministry withheld a state subsidy for the debt-ridden company saying the reforms there were not up to speed. (24 Chasa, Capital daily, Trud, Sega, Standart, Monitor)

- Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said he plans legal changes to allow fuel resellers to keep fuel at depots abroad in a move aimed at lowering spiking diesel and petrol costs. (Trud, Capital Daily, Monitor)

- Over 500 Russian tourists remain stranded at Bulgaria’s Black Sea resorts, after a Bulgarian tour operator that arranged their holidays said it has stopped operations (Sega, Monitor).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
