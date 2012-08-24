FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 24
August 24, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Aug 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Foreign investors are taking more money out of Bulgaria than investing in the economy, data from the central bank for the first half of the year showed. The capital inflows from abroad stood at 1.2 billion euros, while the outflows were 1.4 billion. (24 Chasa)

- Over 100 industrial businesses are up for sale due to lack of turnover capital, mainly renewable energy installations, metals and food processing plants, said Orlin Vladikov, a real estate agent said. (24 Chasa, Klasa)

KLASA- Bulgaria ranks 47-th in the world with its 39.9 tonnes of gold reserves, that make about 12 percent of its forex reserves, data from World Gold Council data showed.

- Household deposits rose to a record 32. 8 billion levs at the end of July, as many Bulgarian prefer to save funds rather than spend in a bleak economic environment, central bank data showed. (Klasa, 24 Chasa, Sega, Monitor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
