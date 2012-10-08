PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 8

SOFIA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- The website of the government was blocked on Sunday, most probably by the international activist hacker group Anonymous. (24 Chasa, Monitor, Standart)

- Six officials from the state Road infrastructure agency were arrested for possible misuse of state fees. (Capital Daily, Monitor)

- If National Bank of Greece buys Eurobank in Greece, their units in Bulgaria will create the biggest retail bank in the Balkan country with total assets of 12.4 billion levs (24 Chasa, Capital Daily)

ECONOMICS AND BUSINESS

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgaria’s energy utility NEK should start talks to cut electricity prices under long-term power purchase agreements with thermal power plants, controlled by U.S. companies AES and Contour Global, head of energy regulator said. The cuts can be between 15 to 20 percent, he said.

- Bulgarian tax authorities have agreed with Switzerland to receive bank and tax information for Bulgarians who have bank accounts there, Finance Minister simeon Djankov said. (Capital Daily, Klasa)