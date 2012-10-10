FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 10
October 10, 2012 / 5:21 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- People who disapproved of the centre-right government of Boiko Borisov in September were more than its supporters for the first time since the cabinet took office in July 2009, a national poll by Alpha Research showed. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Duma, Standart, Monitor, Capital Daily, Presa, Sega, Klasa)

- Russian bank VTB and Bulgarian Corporate Commercial Bank are to take control over Bulgarian telecoms Vivacom in November after shareholders approved their debt swap plan. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Capital Daily)

- Bulgaria hopes to double exports of agricultural produce and foods to Russia as of next year, Farm Minister Miroslav Naidenov said during a visit to Moscow. (24 Chasa, Sega, Presa, Monitor)

