PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 11
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 11, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bulgaria and the United States signed a deal aimed at improving the exchange of data needed to tackle organised crime. (24 Chasa, Trud, Sega, Monitor, Standart, Klasa, Presa, Capital Daily)

- Over 60 percent of the Bulgarian households say they have problems paying bills for electricity and heating and 52 percent say they have to curb spending on food, a new poll by state-funded NPOC showed. (24 Chasa, Duma, Trud, Presa, Sega)

- The government opened a tender to give on concession an offshore field in the Black Sea for gas and oil exploration. (Capital daily, Presa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
