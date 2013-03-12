FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 12
March 12, 2013

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 12

SOFIA, March 12 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bulgarian ambassador to France Marin Raikov is the most likely choice of President Rosen Plevneliev to head the interim government, sources familiar with the process said. (24 Chasa, Standart, Trud, Presa)

- Kalin Hristov, deputy central bank governor in charge of the currency board will most likely be appointed interim finance minister, sources said. (Trud, Standart)

- President Plevneliev is expected to dissolve the parliament, appoint the interim government and call the early elections on Thursday or Friday, outgoing parliament speaker Tsetska Tsacheva said. (Standart, Presa)

- Bulgarian electricity utility NEK has put revenues from electricity bills of citizens as a special pledge for the loans with which U.S. AES and GlobalContour have built and upgraded units at their thermal power plants in Bulgaria, outgoing Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev said. (24 Chasa, Standart, Trud, Capital Daily, Monitor, Sega, Presa)

- Gas wholesaler Bulgargaz has offered a 3.2 percent decrease in the natural gas prices in the second quarter.

