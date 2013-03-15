FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 15
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2013 / 7:47 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, March 15 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgarian Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov said there is no reliable information implicating ethnic Turkish party MRF leader Ahmed Dogan in the preparation of an attack against former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov at the time when he was interior ministry’s chief secretary (Presa, Sega, Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart).

-- Bulgaria has suspended the contract with Czech company Patria Corporate Finance, which was picked to act as a consultant as the country was looking for an investor for its only stock exchange. The Balkan country decided to abandon the privatisation of the bourse (Presa, Duma, 24 Chasa).

-- Bulgaria’s biggest problem is the rampant corruption, economist Steve Hanke, who designed the currency board in the country in the 1990s said (Presa, Sega, Duma).

-- Bulgaria’s biggest trade unions KNSB demanded that the minimum monthly wage in the country should be increased to 340 levs ($230) as of April 1. The minimum wage is 310 at the moment (Capital daily, Presa, Trud, Duma).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.