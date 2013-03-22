FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 22
#Market News
March 22, 2013 / 7:25 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, March 22 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Prime Minister Marin Raikov asked the business to seek ways and show its solidarity with the poorest. (24 Chasa, Trud, Sega, Monitor, Standart)

- Five Bulgarian regions ranks as the poorest in the European Union, a new survey of Eu statiscisc office Eurostat showed. (Capital Daily, Trud, Standart)

- Students, who want to unite all protesters in the country have asked Bulgarian football legend, Hristo Stoichkov, as a patron of their demands. (24 Chasa, Trud, Standart, Minitor, Presa)

