FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 23
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 23, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, April 23 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- President Rosen Plevneliev said he would urge the next parliament to pass laws on wiretapping and security services, after a prosecutor probe found serious discrepancies in the way interior ministry officials were handiling wiretapping equipment and data. (24 Chasa, Trud, Standart)

-- Bulgaria’s fiscal deficit stood at 0.8 percent of gross domestic product lasy year according to EU’s accounting standards, European statistics agency Eurostat said. (24 Chasa, Trud, Standart, Capital Daily, Monitor)

-- Bulgaria’s media group Bulgaria on Air, linked to diversified holding Chimimport bought 89 percent of the business website Investor.bg for 16 million levs ($10.66 million) at the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, the company said. (Standart, 24 Chasa, Trud, Capital Daily, Monitor, Presa) ($1 = 1.5009 Bulgarian levs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.