PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 24

-- Former Bulgarian Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov spent five hours at the Sofia City Prosecution to give details on proceedings against police anti-mafia unit head Stanimir Florov, who has been charged with accepting bribes to facilitate drug trafficking (Presa, Sega, Standart, Capital daily, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Trud, Duma).

-- Tsvetanov was also questioned for more than two and a half hours by Bulgaria’s special prosecution for organized crime. Earlier this month, the prosecution announced findings showing that under Tsvetanov, police had engaged in what seems to be excessive and wrongful use of special surveillance devices (Presa, Sega, Standart, Capital daily, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Trud, Duma).

PRESA - Tsvetanov will be most probably charged after the parliamentary elections on May 12 for not exercising the necessary control over the use of special surveillance devices.

-- Bad and restructured loans fell by 105.2 million levs ($70.02 million) to 9.56 billion levs ($6.36 billion) on an annual basis in March for the first drop since the start of the economic crisis, central bank data showed (Capital daily, Presa, Sega, Standart, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Trud, Duma).

-- Household deposits rose to 35.3 billion levs ($23.49 billion) at the end of March, an increase of 3.6 billion levs on an annual basis, as many Bulgarian prefer to save funds rather than spend in a bleak economic environment, central bank data showed (Presa, Sega, Standart, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Trud, Duma).