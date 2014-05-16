PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 16

SOFIA, May 16 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria’s anti-monopoly watchdog imposed a 140,000 levs ($98,200) fine on the Bulgarian unit of German retailer Metro for misleading advertising. (Presa, Capital Daily)

-- Bulgaria registered a 39 percent increase in filings for bankruptcy last year, a new survey from credit insurance company Cofas showed. (Trud, Capital Daily)

-- Bulgarian Socialist party will get 20.5 percent of the vote, followed by opposition GERB with 17.1 percent at the pending vote for European parliament next Sunday, a new survey by independent Mediana pollster showed. (Presa, Standart, Trud, 24 Chasa)