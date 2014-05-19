FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 19
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Nissan Motor Co
May 19, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, May 19 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- If European elections were held today, 17.9 percent of Bulgarians would vote for the ruling Socialists, versus 17.6 percent for the centre-right GERB party, a poll by Afis showed (Standart, Presa).

-- The water level of the Danube River near the town of Lom rose by 54 centimeters over the past 24 hours to 824 centimeters, causing the lowest sections of the port to get flooded (Trud, Standart, Presa).

-- Former Interior Minister Rumen Petkov was questioned at the Sofia Police Directorate on a vote-buying tip-off (Sega, Presa, Monitor).

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian economy will grow by 2 percent this year and by 3.5 percent in 2015, the Raiffeisen Bank’s economists forecast.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.