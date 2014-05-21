FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, May 21 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- If European elections were held today, ruling Socialists (BSP) and centre-right GERB party would both get 18.3 percent of the votes, a fresh Gallup poll showed (Presa, Duma).

MONITOR - Bulgarian police have detained 10 people in connection with credit card frauds, as part of a special operation, Deputy Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov said. The operation named “Lyon” was conducted in Varna, Razgrad, and Silistra, where 29 suspected addresses were checked.

-- Bulgaria coach Luboslav Penev says that the Balkan country’s chances of reaching the finals of a major soccer tournament are being undermined by the rising number of foreign players in the domestic league (Meridian Match, Presa, Standart, Trud). ($1 = 1.4257 Bulgarian Levs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
