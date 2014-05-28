FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 28
#Market News
May 28, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, May 28 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

24 CHASA - The government plans to raise the minimum monthly pay to 450 levs ($310) from 340 levs at present as of next year in a bit to sooth public angel and boost its popularity, government officials said.

-- The Socialist-led government is likely to survive the fourth no-confidence motion against it after the ethnic Turkish MRF party, a junior coalition partner in the ruling coalition, said it will back the cabinet. (24 Chasa, Presa)

-- The ruling coalition will consider a partial government reshuffle to boost its popularity , after the Socialists came in a distant second in the EU election. (Trud, Standart, Presa)

-- U.S. Chevron said it is closing its office in Bulgaria, two years after Bulgarian imposed a ban on fracking. (Capital daily, Standart) ($1 = 1.4365 Bulgarian Levs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
