PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - June 19
June 19, 2014

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - June 19

SOFIA, June 19 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Prosecutors said they do not have enough proof to demand custody for three men they have suspected of plotting to kill a deputy from the ethnic Turkish MRF party. (Trud, Standart, Sega, 24 Chasa)

-- The leader of the main opposition centre-right GERB party Boiko Borisov, demonstratively tore the agreement with the other political parties for a smooth transitions to early elections after the ruling Socialists moved ahead to discuss changes in the law for the interior ministry. (Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa)

-- Bulgaria’s wheat crop this year may reach 5 million tonnes if the weather in the next couple of weeks is favourable, Farm Minister Dimitar Grekov said. (Monitor, Presa, Trud)

-- Bulgarian troubled state railway operator BDZ has asked creditors to cut its debt by 30 percent. The company owes over 86 million euros, officials said. (Capital Daily, Trud)

-- The electrical engineering company ABB has opned a new plant in Bulgaria worth 23 million euros opening some 600 new jobs.(Presa, Capital Daily)

