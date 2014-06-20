FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - June 20
June 20, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - June 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, June 20 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The education ministry plans to increase teacher salaries between 5 to 8 percent as of July 1, education minister said, pointing the raise will cost 30 million levs to the state coffers.(Presa, trud)

-- Leader of opposition centre-right GERB party Boiko Borisov said he will not attend political consultations for setting a date for early election, angered by laws the ruling parties continue to pass in parliament (Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa)

-- Strong winds and torrential rains flooded Black Sea resorts, damaged houses and cut off electricity in different villages in eastern and central Bulgaria. (Trud, Presa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
