PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Nov 11

SOFIA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- One percent of Bulgarians see the 25 years after the fall of the Communist regime as a good period, while 75 percent say these years were “lost” for the country, a new Gallup International survey showed. (24 Chasa, Duma)

24 CHASA - The new government plans to tender a new law aimed to transfer the unit for combating organised crime to the interior ministry. At the present, the unit is part of the country’s intelligence services.

-- Eight people were injured after a public transport bus collided with a tram in downtown Sofia. (24 Chasa, Trud, Presa, Monitor, Duma, Standart, Sega)

-- The Bulgarian units of Carrefour, the world second-largest retailer and Piccadilly said they will merge their operations in the country. The companies will manage 75 super markets across Bulgaria. (Capital daily, 24 Chasa, Trud, Standart)

-- Bulgarian insurance company Lev Ins has expressed interest to buy Bank Victoria, unit of insolvent Corporate Commercial Bank, which the central bank has also put under special supervision since June. (Pressa, Trud, Standart)