PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 28

SOFIA, April 28 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday.

-- The Consultative Council for National Security has recommended to government to introduce a program that will help the Bulgaria’s armed forces meet NATO requirements, President Rosen Plevneliev said, adding that defense expenditure would be gradually boosting to 2 percent of GDP until 2024 (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Presa, Monitor, Sega).

-- Sofia City Court has impounded property worth more than 1,5 million levs ($8.34 million), owned by former deputy speaker of the parliament Hristo Biserov and his stepson. In 2013, the Commission for Illegal Assets Forfeiture launched an inspection after the start of pre-trial proceedings against them over tax crimes and money laundering (Trud, Standart, Presa, Monitor).

-- German discount supermarket chain Lidl opened a store in the southwestern town of Dupnitsa. The chain already has 77 stores in 41 towns throughout Bulgaria (Standart, Trud, Presa).

-- Police detained a group of 10 Syrian illegal migrants as they were traveling through the territory of the region of the southern town Stara Zagora. ($1 = 1.7978 leva)