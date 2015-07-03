FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - July 3
July 3, 2015

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - July 3

SOFIA, July 3 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

24 CHASA - Nationalist Patriotic Front may reconsider its support for the ruling centre-right GERB party if the electricity prices increase from August, one of the political faction’s leaders, Valeri Simeonov, said. (24 Chasa)

-- The parliament approved the government’s plans for a pension reform at a first reading. Labour Minister Ivailo Kalfin said the increase of retirement age along with other measures will gradually increase pensions in the EU’s poorest country. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Sega, Monitor, Trud, Presa)

-- Police is investigating a vandal act in an east Orthodox Christian chapel near the central city of Sopot, where some 50 icons had been taken off the walls and burned. (24 Chasa, Monitor, Presa)

CAPITAL DAILY - Anti-monopoly regulator imposed a 362,000 levs ($205,297) fine mobile operator Mobitel, controlled Telekom Austria for offering free tablets or laptops if their clients choose a combined services from the operator during one month in 2012. Mobiltel said it would comment after looking carefully into the regulator’s motives.

MONITOR - The wheat price is expected to fall by about 15 percent to about 250 levs ($142) per tonne due to abundant crop in the region, traders and analysts said.

$1 = 1.7633 leva

