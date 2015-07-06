PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - July 6

SOFIA, July 6 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgaria has an agreement for backstop facility with the European Central Bank in case of contagion from Greece and it has been agreed long time ago but has not been made public to avoid unnecessary tensions, but has the newspaper quotes a source from the banking sector.

-- The government, trade unions and business organisations agreed to set up a special fund for energy security. The fund will impose a five percent fee on revenues from energy producers aimed at reducing the deficit in the public power provider and avoid an increase of electricity prices for the industry. (Capital Daily, Trud, 24 Chasa, Sega, Presa)

-- Bulgarian company Bulmarket DM agreed a 20 million euro loan from the Wold bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to build a small liquefied natural gas terminal on the Danube River. (Capital Daily, )

-- Thirteen people were injured after a bus crashed in central Bulgaria. (Presa, Standart, Telegraf)

PRESA - Poland does not have a licence to carry out repairs on Russian made MiG-29 jet fighters, the Bulgarian representative of the Russian producer said. Bulgaria plans to sign a contract with Poland to overhaul the engines of 2 jet fighters, Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev has said.