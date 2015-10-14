PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 14

SOFIA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Some 58 percent of Bulgarian voters plan to cast ballots in the local elections on Oct 25 October, an opinion poll by Alpha Research showed. However, 48 percent of respondents say the election will be “unfair” (Trud, 24 Chasa, Duma).

-- Four nationally-represented employers’ organizations have asked the government to suspend payments above market prices for electricity generated by the lignite coal-fired plants, owned by U.S-based AES and ContourGlobal (Capital daily, Trud, Standart, Sega).

-- Bulgaria’s government gave the green light to Shell Exploration Co, part of oil major Royal Dutch Shell, to conduct deep-water oil and gas exploration off its Black Sea coast. The permit for prospecting and exploration activities at Blocks Silistar 1-14 has been awarded for a period of five years (Capital daily, Monitor, 24 Chasa).

-- Bulgarian authorities detained 12 illegal immigrants after a police operation involving a car pursuit in the Black Sea city of Burgas (Standart, Duma).