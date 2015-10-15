FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 15
October 15, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- One of the reasons for the delay in the construction of Bulgarian-Greece gas pipeline is the fact that Bulgatria wants to get more financing from the European Union and not just a quarter of what is needed, said Bulgarian deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev. (24 Chasa)

-- The head of Bulgarian Christian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Neofit, will celebrate modestly his 70-th birthday on Thursday, the church said. (24 Chasa, Standart)

-- Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov advised Russian diplomats to listen more carefully what he says before commenting on his words, after Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Borisov should be ashamed for saying that he has stopped major Russian-backed energy projects to please the United States. Borisov pointed out he meant that U.S. projects in Bulgaria should not have the graft-prone elements that some Russian-backed projects that his government has stopped, had. (Duma, Standart, Capital Daily, Trud)

CAPITAL DAILY - US pharmaceutical company Express Diagnostics will start production in Bulgaria as of next year.

