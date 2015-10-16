FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 16
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 16

SOFIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria hopes to sign a final investment decision to build a gas link connecting Bulgaria and Greece as it tries to cut its almost total dependence on Russian gas within a month, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova. (Duma, 24 Chasa, Capital Daily)

-- Bulgaria will sign by the end of the next week an agreement with Poland for an overhaul of its ageing MiG-29 fighter jets, Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev said. (24 Chasa)

-- The state pensions will increase by 2.5 percent as of July next year, Labour Minister Ivailo kalfin said. (Capital Daily, Trud)

