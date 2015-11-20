PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Nov 20

SOFIA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria will not participate in a possible future European Union military operation against Islamic State, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said. (Trud, Standart, Sega, Monitor, Capital Daily, Duma, 24 Chasa)

-- The Supreme Judicial Council dismissed a judge over delaying ruling on over 50 cases thus causing financial damages to companies among other shortcomings. (Trud, Standart, Sega, 24 Chasa)

-- The European Commission put plans to build gas links between Bulgaria and its neighbouring countries as well as the plan to expand its gas storage facility on the EU priority list of energy projects. (Trud, Monitor)

-- U.S. energy giant AES said it will be willing to wait until the end of the year for Bulgaria’s state energy holding company BEH to raise a new debt and pay back arrears to its Bulgarian plant, the chief executive manager of Bulgarian unit said. (Trud, Standart, Sega, Capital Daily, Duma)